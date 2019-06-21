Home States Kerala

‘First report on cancer fiasco finds no fault with doc’

The minister said action could be taken against the labs registered with the authorities under the Clinical Establishment Act. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The probe conducted by Kottayam Medical College principal into the administration of chemotherapy to a woman who was wrongly diagnosed with cancer at the medical college hospital (MCH) has not found any fault with the doctor who treated her, Education Minister C Raveendranath said on Thursday. 

Speaking on behalf of Health Minister KK Shailaja in the assembly, Raveendranath said a high-level probe team led by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) director had visited the hospital and they would submit a detailed report on the issue. 

“Further action will be taken on the basis of that report,” he said.
The minister, meanwhile, dismissed as baseless reports that the probe conducted by the principal had found the woman mentally ill. He said there had been no such remarks in the report and the report filed by the DME would be decisive.
“The panel members have not been able to talk to the woman so far. They are trying to meet her at the earliest,” the minister said.

Raveendranath said measures would be taken to prevent recurrence of similar incidents and added that cancer diagnostic methods would be strengthened at the grassroots level. 
“The number of cancer cases is on the rise and the government hospitals alone cannot cater to the patients. Since there would be a delay in getting the biopsy report from the Kottayam MCH pathology lab, one of the samples was sent to a private lab.”

The report from the MCH pathology lab suggested that the woman was suffering from Chronic Granulomatous Mastitis, which closely resembles cancer, while the private lab’s report suggested it was cancer. The minister said action could be taken against the labs registered with the authorities under the Clinical Establishment Act. 

“The process of registration is going on. There is the option to take action against the erring labs under the Act.”

