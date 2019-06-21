KR Gowri: Kerala’s icon of revolution turns 100 today

Home States Kerala

Though born on July 14, 1919, K R Gowri ‘s birthday is celebrated as per the Malayalam calendar. 

Published: 21st June 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 03:26 AM

By  BIJU E PAUL
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: “The flowering tree which sprouted in the face of the flame of revolution.” This is how KR Gowri, the pioneering Leftist and member of the world’s first-elected Communist Government in Kerala headed by EMS Namboodiripad in 1957, was described by Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. This flowering tree will turn 100 on Friday. 

At ‘Kalathilparambil’, her residence at Chathanattu here, the veteran leader jogs her memory and reveals some interesting facts about her birthday. “My star is Thiruvonam which falls during the Malayalam month of Midhunam. My mother used to tell me I was born on a rainy day. But when I turn 100, there is no rain,” she smiles.

The once-feisty leader, who had to endure shocking police brutality early on in her career for participating in student struggles, prefers not to be unduly bothered by those incidents.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate K R Gowri’s birthday celebrations at the Sakthi Auditorium here at 11 am on Friday. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will preside over the function. Former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan will release a documentary on her while another former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the K R Gowri Foundation. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan will release a book on her. 

TAGS
KR Gowri
