Kerala HC initiates suo motu proceedings in NRI businessman suicide case

The synopsis of the court proceedings stated that there were reasons to believe that the adamant posture of the municipality drove the man to commit suicide after investing his lifetime savings.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major embarrassment to the ruling CPM, the Kerala High Court on Friday initiated suo motu proceedings in connection with the tragic end of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil, who committed suicide as all efforts to get approval for his multi-crore Convention Centre failed to bear fruit. The family members of Sajan had alleged that he was driven to suicide by the municipal authorities, who denied mandatory permission to his Rs 15 crore project.

The Chief Justice issued a direction to register a writ petition suo motu and the division bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar will consider the case on Friday itself.

"These are matters causing considerable hardship to persons investing money in projects ; it will also send a bad message to prospective entrepreneurs. Unwanted political interventions also pose threats to developmental activities, even in the private sector," court observed while initiating the proceedings.

A grab of the High Court proceedings initiating a suo motu case in connection with the death of Sajan, an NRI businessman in Kannur

The synopsis of the court proceedings stated that there were reasons to believe that the adamant posture of the municipality was the reason for the man to commit suicide after investing his lifetime savings worth Rs 15 crore. Though there were contradictory versions as to whether he had conformed to the approved plan, it was certain that before committing suicide, he had been running after the authorities and was eager to get clearance from the municipality. There were also reasons to think that the municipality intentionally dragged the matter, for reasons best known to them.

Anthoor Municipal secretary, Kannur District Town Planner, Kannur and the Kerala State Local Self Government Secretary were made the respondents.

