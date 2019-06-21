Mumbai cops hand over notice to Binoy Kodiyeri’s kin

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Mumbai police have served a notice on Binoy Kodiyeri to be present before them for undergoing interrogation in connection with a complaint lodged by a woman with Oshiwara police station that she had been sexually abused and cheated by the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The notice was served by the police officers in the rank of SI of Mumbai police as they reached the house of Binoy at Thiruvangattu on Thursday.

Binoy was not in the house when the officers, Vinayak Jadhav and Dayanand Powar, reached there. The police officers reached Kannur on Wednesday in connection with the investigation. As he was not in the house, the officers handed over the notice to Binoy’s relatives, who live nearby.

They had met SP Pratheesh Kumar on Wednesday. The police had earlier issued another notice to Binoy Kodiyeri asking him to appear before the police. If he doesn’t, Mumbai police would take steps to arrest him, it is said.