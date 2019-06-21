Nipah-affected youngster to be discharged in a week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The scare that loomed over the state for the past one month will be eased, with the Nipah affected youth set to be discharged in a week. Out of the 330 people who were in direct contact with the patient, 120 have been removed from the list.

Assistant Chief of Medical Services, Department of Infectious Diseases and Infection Control, Dr Anup R Warrier told Express the Nipah scare is fading away and the health condition of the patient has improved significantly. “If his health continues to improve, the discharge will happen in a week,” said Dr Anup.

Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr N K Kuttapan said the Health Department is monitoring the health condition of the rest of the people in the direct contact list.