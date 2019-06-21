Home States Kerala

Raju Narayana Swamy slams Kerala government for 'sending his dismissal recommendation' to Centre

The Kerala cadre officer alleged that the decision could be an act of revenge as has exposed the corruption in the Coconut Development board.

Published: 21st June 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Raju Narayana Swamy , IAS Raju Narayana Swamy

Raju Narayana Swamy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior IAS officer Raju Narayana Swamy has lashed out at the state government for taking vindictive action against him. In the wake of reports that the state government recommended the Centre to terminate him from service, the Kerala cadre officer alleged that the decision could be an act of revenge as has exposed the corruption in the Coconut Development board.

He also said that he has received no official information regarding the same but if such a decision was made it is payback for him doing his duty. "If the government moves forward with the termination bid, I will deal with it legally," said Raju Narayana Swamy. He still has ten years of service. If the government terminates him, Swamy will be the first IAS officer in the state to be terminated before tenure is completed.

As per reports, the charges levelled by the government when making the recommendation include unauthorised absence from office, in addition to failure in intimating the government about his whereabouts after completing tenure as the Chairman of Coconut Development Board. Also, there are reports that Swamy failed to intimate the government about he being relieved from the central government service.

Comments(1)

  • R V Kumar

    I dont think he is the first officer to be terminated from Kerala cadre. For unauthorised absence there were a few earlier too. ie those were unauthorised absence after they went to private sector jobs abroad.
    1 day ago reply
