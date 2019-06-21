Home States Kerala

Sajan Parayil suicide: Rivalry between two CPM leaders blamed

His relatives said Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, wife of Govindan, had told Parayil that as long as she remains in the seat, he wouldn’t get licence for the auditorium complex.

Published: 21st June 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Parayil Sajan

Parayil Sajan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: It looks like the suicide of NRI entrepreneur Sajan Parayil in Kannur was the result of the feud between former CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and central committee member M V Govindan.

Sajan Parayil, managing director of Partha Builders, who spent about 15 years in Nigeria, returned to his home town in Nelliyottu, near Kuttikkol, to build an auditorium complex at a cost of Rs 16 crore. Unfortunately, Anthoor municipal authorities continued to create obstacles for the project. Sajan’s family blamed the municipal authorities for his suicide. 

His relatives said Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, wife of Govindan, had told Parayil that as long as she remains in the seat, he wouldn’t get licence for the auditorium complex.

Congress and BJP leaders too have alleged that factional feud between the two Communist veterans in Kannur led to the NRI’s suicide. “The Anthoor incident has shocked the people of Kerala. There was a serious lapse on the part of the municipal chairperson. This shows the decay of the CPM. Both the cadre and leaders have become egoistic,” said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.

BJP state general secretary K Surendran said the police should register a case against Govindan and Shyamala for abetting suicide. He asked the police to interrogate Jayarajan as it was he who intervened in the issue on Sajan’s request. Surendran also demanded the resignation of Shyamala from the post of municipal chairperson as she is morally responsible for the suicide of the businessman.

On Thursday, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan and P Jayarajan and central committee member P K Sreemathi visited Sajan’s house while Govindan was conspicuous by his absence.

“From the words of Sajan’s family members, it is clear the Anthoor municipal chairperson was exacting revenge on him for reasons known only to CPM leaders.  Why should Shyamala have personal issues with Sajan? There were none. The adamant stand taken by the municipality was because of the rivalry between the two tall leaders - P Jayarajan and Govindan, Shyamala’s husband,” said Surendran.

Mullappally said the incident comes, ironically, at a time when the Chief Minister is visiting foreign countries to attract investments to Kerala. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sajan Parayil CPM leaders suicide
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp