Sajan Parayil suicide: Rivalry between two CPM leaders blamed

KANNUR: It looks like the suicide of NRI entrepreneur Sajan Parayil in Kannur was the result of the feud between former CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and central committee member M V Govindan.

Sajan Parayil, managing director of Partha Builders, who spent about 15 years in Nigeria, returned to his home town in Nelliyottu, near Kuttikkol, to build an auditorium complex at a cost of Rs 16 crore. Unfortunately, Anthoor municipal authorities continued to create obstacles for the project. Sajan’s family blamed the municipal authorities for his suicide.

His relatives said Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, wife of Govindan, had told Parayil that as long as she remains in the seat, he wouldn’t get licence for the auditorium complex.

Congress and BJP leaders too have alleged that factional feud between the two Communist veterans in Kannur led to the NRI’s suicide. “The Anthoor incident has shocked the people of Kerala. There was a serious lapse on the part of the municipal chairperson. This shows the decay of the CPM. Both the cadre and leaders have become egoistic,” said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.

BJP state general secretary K Surendran said the police should register a case against Govindan and Shyamala for abetting suicide. He asked the police to interrogate Jayarajan as it was he who intervened in the issue on Sajan’s request. Surendran also demanded the resignation of Shyamala from the post of municipal chairperson as she is morally responsible for the suicide of the businessman.



On Thursday, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan and P Jayarajan and central committee member P K Sreemathi visited Sajan’s house while Govindan was conspicuous by his absence.



“From the words of Sajan’s family members, it is clear the Anthoor municipal chairperson was exacting revenge on him for reasons known only to CPM leaders. Why should Shyamala have personal issues with Sajan? There were none. The adamant stand taken by the municipality was because of the rivalry between the two tall leaders - P Jayarajan and Govindan, Shyamala’s husband,” said Surendran.



Mullappally said the incident comes, ironically, at a time when the Chief Minister is visiting foreign countries to attract investments to Kerala.