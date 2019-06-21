Students stranded in Moscow to board flight back on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the intervention of Union Minister of State for External affairs V Muraleedharan, the Indian students who were stranded at Moscow airport will fly home on Friday.



Around 25 passengers, including five Keralites - most of them MBBS students - got trapped at the Moscow Airport in Russia, after they reported late for a flight. The central government has started efforts to bring back the Indians trapped in Moscow airport.

As per reports, the passengers were not allowed to enter the flight, though they had completed the check-in procedures. The luggage of the passengers were taken in the flight. The passengers did not get food and water since morning, the reports said.

One of the students who is a Keralite, called up Union Minister V Muraleedharan who promptly intervened in the issue and talked to officials with the Indian Embassy in Moscow. Speaking to ‘Express’, the Union minister had confirmed that the central government is on the job to bring back the Keralites and provide them necessary assistance.