Tearful adieu to Soumya Pushpakaran

ALAPPUZHA: The funeral of slain woman Civil Police Officer (WCPO) Soumya Pushpakaran, 34, was held on her residential premises -- Uppan Vilayil at Vallikunnam near Mavelikkara -- on Thursday. Several hundred mourners filed past the police officer’s mortal remains when it was kept at the Vallikunnam Police station from 9 am for the public to pay homage. The funeral took place at 11.30am.

The dastardly murder of Soumya, mother of three, occurred on Saturday evening. Soumya, who was travelling on her two-wheeler, was first mowed down by a car and attacked with a deadly weapon before being set ablaze by policeman Ajaz.

The shocking incident, which took place in front of Soumya’s home near Naluvila Junction, Vallikunnam, was committed by the love-obsessed assailant. The victim died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the body of Ajaz, 33, who died after suffering severe burn injuries while trying to burn down Soumya, was handed over to relatives after autopsy.