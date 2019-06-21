Home States Kerala

Tearful adieu to Soumya Pushpakaran

Meanwhile,  the body of Ajaz, 33, who died after suffering severe burn injuries while trying to burn down Soumya, was handed over to relatives after autopsy.

Published: 21st June 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The funeral of slain woman Civil Police Officer (WCPO) Soumya Pushpakaran, 34, was held on her residential premises -- Uppan Vilayil at Vallikunnam near Mavelikkara --  on Thursday. Several hundred mourners filed past the police officer’s mortal remains when it was kept at the Vallikunnam Police station from 9 am for the public to pay homage. The funeral took place at 11.30am.  

The dastardly murder of Soumya, mother of three, occurred on Saturday evening. Soumya, who was travelling on her two-wheeler, was first mowed down by a car and attacked with a deadly weapon before being set ablaze by policeman Ajaz.  

The shocking incident, which took place in front of Soumya’s home near Naluvila Junction, Vallikunnam, was committed by the love-obsessed assailant.  The victim died on the spot. 

Meanwhile,  the body of Ajaz, 33, who died after suffering severe burn injuries while trying to burn down Soumya, was handed over to relatives after autopsy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soumya Pushpakaran
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp