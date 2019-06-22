Actor Tovino Thomas suffers burns while shooting

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While shooting for the movie ‘Edakkad Battalion 06’, actor Tovino Thomas suffered burns on Friday at Kozhikode, said sources working with the movie. He was filming a stunt scene without a body double when the accident occurred.

The film crew said there was nothing much to worry, as the actor had only a few minor injuries. He was soon provided medical aid. One of the crew members said Tovino was shooting a scene in which the four sides of the designated spot were set ablaze. Surprisingly Tovino compelled the crew members to complete the shoot in spite of his injuries.

Debutant Swapnesh K Nair’s ‘Edakkad Battalion 06’ has been penned by P Balachandran.