AN-32 crash: Victims’ mortal remains brought to Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mortal remains of the three Air Force personnel from the state - victims of the AN 32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh - were brought in a special aircraft from Jorhat air base in Assam to the state capital on Friday early morning.

Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, received the mortal remains of Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Flight Engineer of the AN-32 aircraft. Officials of SAC and AF Station, Thiruvananthapuram, were at the airbase to pay last respects.

The mortal remains of Anoop were later kept at his alma mater, Yeroor Higher Secondary School, for the public to pay homage. Later, the body was taken to his home at Alanchery.

The mortal remains of Corporal Sharin were flown to Kannur for last rites with military honours.

The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Hariharan Vinod was taken to Sulur where it was received by the Air Officer Commanding AF Station Sulur.

Squadron leader Vinod was the navigator of the AN-32. His final rites will be conducted with full military honours in Coimbatore. The AN-32 aircraft went missing on June 3 and the wreckage was spotted on June 11. The crash victims included 13 IAF personnel including one officer and two airmen from Kerala.