CPM to hold meet on Saturday

KANNUR: CPM has decided to hold a public meeting at Dharmasala on Saturday, to explain its position on the incident. Through the meeting, the party aims to pacify its members who are indignant that a CPM supporter died due to alleged one-upmanship of the municipality ruled by the party.

Facing criticism from people and its own partymen for the suicide of businessman Sajan Parayil, CPM, it seems, would be forced to take disciplinary action against Anthoor municipality chairperson P K Shyamala, wife of party strongman and central committee member M V Govindan.



During the Taliparamba area committee meeting on Thursday, Shyamala had faced the ire of the committee members, who criticised her for putting the party in an embarrassing position to settle personal scores. Sources said some members even demanded her resignation.

Even the presence of senior leaders, including CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan, former district secretary P Jayarajan and Govindan himself, did not deter the members from unleashing allegations against Shyamala. Sources said Shyamala turned emotional while trying to defend herself.

Sajan’s family alleged Shyamala behind the denial of occupancy certificate to an auditorium Sajan had built and it drove him to take the extreme step.

However, A C Moideen, while announcing the suspension of four Anthoor municipality officers, said Shyamala had no role in the incident as alleged by Sajan’s family.

Behera promises unbiased probe into suicide

Thrissur: State Police Chief Loknath Behera, on Friday, said an unbiased probe will be conducted into the suicide of businessman Sajan Parayil. “A case of unnatural death has been registered. A preliminary probe is needed to determine whether abetment of suicide can be charged,” said Behera. He refused to comment on the sexual assault case involving Binoy Kodiyeri. He was here for the foundation stone laying ceremony of a house, to be built by Kerala Police Housing Cooperative Society.