Excavator drains out MLA kin’s check-dam

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The demolition drive of the check-dam owned by Nilambur MLA PV Anvar’s father-in-law at Cheenkannippalli region of Kakkadampoyil hills at Nilambur got underway on Friday. The drive follows the High Court ultimatum to drain out the water in the dam, built in alleged violation of rules, before July 2.

Revenue authorities led by Ernad Tahsildar P Subhan reached the spot and two excavators were pressed into service to remove the soil for draining out water from the check-dam. The demolition drive is expected to be completed in five days.

“Soil needs to be removed for draining out the check-dam. The water being let out downstream is also monitored and regulated as there is human settlement down the hill,” said the tahsildar. Around 28 tribal households live in a colony, barely two km from the site of the check-dam, in the downstream area.

However, the colony is not situated in the catchment area and authorities claim they have ensured rehabilitation shelter for the families in case of unregulated water flow.