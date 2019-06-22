Govt, bureaucrats mum as Swamy lashes out at govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as senior IAS officer Raju Narayana Swamy made scathing remarks against the government for the reported move to terminate him, the state government remained tight-lipped on Friday. Highly placed sources hinted that such a move might have come from senior IAS officers and not from the government. It is learnt that a panel of senior officers led by the Chief Secretary initiated such a move.

Swamy’s criticism was in the backdrop of reports that the state government has recommended to the Centre to terminate him from service. When contacted, the Chief Minister’s private secretary feigned ignorance of such a recommendation. Chief Secretary Tom Jose too did not respond though Swamy had alleged that he was a corrupt official. A state minister said the move was made by senior IAS officers and not by the government. “The state did not make any such move. If indeed there is a recommendation, it would be made by the statutory body of IAS officers. Swamy’s allegations against the state government are baseless,” he said.

“Swamy was working with a Central Government institution. He claims to have exposed corruption there. The accused director board members and officials were appointed by the BJP,” he said.

If the recommendation is in fact sent and the Central Government approves it, Swamy will become the first IAS officer of the Kerala cadre to be terminated from service. He has 10 more years to retire.

‘I was hounded for my strong stance’

Kochi: Amid reports that the Kerala government has recommended the Centre to terminate him from service, Raju Narayana Swamy on Friday said he was being hounded for his strong stance against corruption, and he would appeal against his termination once he receives the order. Swamy said he was being attacked by the corrupt IAS lobby and the political system ever since the time he proceeded to drive out encroachers in Munnar while he was the Idukki Collector and his action against corruption in the Coconut Development Board (CDB) as its chairman.