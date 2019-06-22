Home States Kerala

Govt, bureaucrats mum as Swamy lashes out at govt

Highly placed sources hinted that such a move might have come from senior IAS officers and not from the government.

Published: 22nd June 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as senior IAS officer Raju Narayana Swamy made scathing remarks against the government for the reported move to terminate him, the state government remained tight-lipped on Friday. Highly placed sources hinted that such a move might have come from senior IAS officers and not from the government. It is learnt that a panel of senior officers led by the Chief Secretary initiated such a move.

Swamy’s criticism was in the backdrop of reports that the state government has recommended to the Centre to terminate him from service. When contacted, the Chief Minister’s private secretary feigned ignorance of such a recommendation. Chief Secretary Tom Jose too did not respond though Swamy had alleged that he was a corrupt official. A state minister said the move was made by senior IAS officers and not by the government. “The state did not make any such move. If indeed there is a recommendation, it would be made by the statutory body of IAS officers. Swamy’s allegations against the state government are baseless,” he said.

“Swamy was working with a Central Government institution. He claims to have exposed corruption there. The accused director board members and officials were appointed by the BJP,” he said.
If the recommendation is in fact sent and the Central Government approves it, Swamy will become the first IAS officer of the Kerala cadre to be terminated from service. He has 10 more years to retire.

‘I was hounded for my strong stance’
Kochi: Amid reports that the Kerala government has recommended the Centre to terminate him from service, Raju Narayana Swamy on Friday said he was being hounded for his strong stance against corruption, and he would appeal against his termination once he receives the order. Swamy said he was being attacked by the corrupt IAS lobby and the political system ever since the time he proceeded to drive out encroachers in Munnar while he was the Idukki Collector and his action against corruption in the Coconut Development Board (CDB) as its chairman. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp