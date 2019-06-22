Home States Kerala

I’ll strive for law to protect Sabarimala customs: Anto Antony

Projects worth `15.70 crore for the district were sanctioned  by the Centre in the current financial year.

Published: 22nd June 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Anto Antony, who has been elected for a third back-t0-back term from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, says he will get Parliament to pass legislation for protecting the ongoing customs and practices at Sabarimala. Jockeying support of fellow MPs to ensure hassle-free promulgation of the legislation, taking steps to provide better amenities for Ayyappa devotees visiting the hill shrine are in his list of priorities, Anto Antony tells Express Special Correspondent PT  Mohanan Pillai.

Excerpts from an interview...
Q: What are your plans for the comprehensive development of Sabarimala?
A: I will do my best for the development of Sabarimala. NH 183 A and B of the Kollam-Theni Road will be extended up to Pampa. The NH passing through Kadambanad-Adoor-Mylapra-Plappally-Mundakkayam-Kumily stretch will be extended to Pampa from Plappally. The proposal for inclusion of Plappally -Pampa has already been submitted to the Surface Transport Ministry. For the convenience of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, a proposal for extending the highway from Punalur to Pampa on the Kollam-Madurai road will be submitted to the Centre.

Q: How will you provide better amenities for pilgrims visiting the hill shrine?
A: The Ministry of Environment and Forests(MoEF) will be sounded out on earmarking a further 500 acre of forest land from the  Periyar Tiger Reserve for Sabarimala.  Two parliamentary panels had sought an additional 500 acres to improve basic facilities for the burgeoning number of pilgrims at Sabarimala.

Q:  Is the idea of a greenfield airport in Pathanamthitta district feasible?
A: I will pressure the Centre to give clearance for establishing a greenfield airport here - one that requires 500 acres of land and does not pose environmental problems - tailor-made for the district. Setting up an airport in the district will be ideal as the proposed Erumely airport is likely to run into legal and environmental hassles.

Q: Remunerative price for natural rubber has been a long-standing demand of farmers. What are the likely steps on this front?
A: Efforts will be made to ensure remunerative price for natural rubber. As MP, I will impress upon the Centre the need to ensure minimum support price of Rs 200 for a kg of natural rubber so that rubber farmers get a fair deal. Presently, rubber farmers are in crisis as a result of the prevailing low prices of natural rubber.

Q: Development of Tiruvalla railway station, the only one in the district, is hanging fire. What is your blueprint for the station’s development?
A: The Railway Ministry will be urged to initiate immediate steps for the development of Tiruvalla station. Indeed, on account of being the only railway station in the district, it needs a fair share of development initiatives, including improved passenger amenities.

Q: Improving the condition of rural roads has to be a top priority issue, given the district’s topography. How do you plan to go about it?  
A: A detailed plan for the development of rural roads will be submitted to the Centre.  As the MP representing the district, I will use my contacts to get clearance for road projects worth Rs 100 crore under various Central schemes. Projects worth Rs 15.70 crore for the district were sanctioned by the Centre in the current financial year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anto Antony Sabarimala
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp