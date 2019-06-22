I’ll strive for law to protect Sabarimala customs: Anto Antony

By Express News Service

Anto Antony, who has been elected for a third back-t0-back term from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, says he will get Parliament to pass legislation for protecting the ongoing customs and practices at Sabarimala. Jockeying support of fellow MPs to ensure hassle-free promulgation of the legislation, taking steps to provide better amenities for Ayyappa devotees visiting the hill shrine are in his list of priorities, Anto Antony tells Express Special Correspondent PT Mohanan Pillai.

Excerpts from an interview...

Q: What are your plans for the comprehensive development of Sabarimala?

A: I will do my best for the development of Sabarimala. NH 183 A and B of the Kollam-Theni Road will be extended up to Pampa. The NH passing through Kadambanad-Adoor-Mylapra-Plappally-Mundakkayam-Kumily stretch will be extended to Pampa from Plappally. The proposal for inclusion of Plappally -Pampa has already been submitted to the Surface Transport Ministry. For the convenience of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, a proposal for extending the highway from Punalur to Pampa on the Kollam-Madurai road will be submitted to the Centre.

Q: How will you provide better amenities for pilgrims visiting the hill shrine?

A: The Ministry of Environment and Forests(MoEF) will be sounded out on earmarking a further 500 acre of forest land from the Periyar Tiger Reserve for Sabarimala. Two parliamentary panels had sought an additional 500 acres to improve basic facilities for the burgeoning number of pilgrims at Sabarimala.

Q: Is the idea of a greenfield airport in Pathanamthitta district feasible?

A: I will pressure the Centre to give clearance for establishing a greenfield airport here - one that requires 500 acres of land and does not pose environmental problems - tailor-made for the district. Setting up an airport in the district will be ideal as the proposed Erumely airport is likely to run into legal and environmental hassles.

Q: Remunerative price for natural rubber has been a long-standing demand of farmers. What are the likely steps on this front?

A: Efforts will be made to ensure remunerative price for natural rubber. As MP, I will impress upon the Centre the need to ensure minimum support price of Rs 200 for a kg of natural rubber so that rubber farmers get a fair deal. Presently, rubber farmers are in crisis as a result of the prevailing low prices of natural rubber.

Q: Development of Tiruvalla railway station, the only one in the district, is hanging fire. What is your blueprint for the station’s development?

A: The Railway Ministry will be urged to initiate immediate steps for the development of Tiruvalla station. Indeed, on account of being the only railway station in the district, it needs a fair share of development initiatives, including improved passenger amenities.

Q: Improving the condition of rural roads has to be a top priority issue, given the district’s topography. How do you plan to go about it?

A: A detailed plan for the development of rural roads will be submitted to the Centre. As the MP representing the district, I will use my contacts to get clearance for road projects worth Rs 100 crore under various Central schemes. Projects worth Rs 15.70 crore for the district were sanctioned by the Centre in the current financial year.