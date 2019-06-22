Home States Kerala

Kerala CPM chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan offers to step down, Pinarayi disagrees

The CM and party central leadership are of the view that a decision in haste would be more embarrassing.

Published: 22nd June 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has offered to step down from the post following the rape and cheating charges against his son Binoy Kodiyeri.

In a meeting with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday morning, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan expressed willingness to step aside considering the sharp criticism from various quarters. But Pinarayi and the party central leadership are of the view that a decision in haste would be more embarrassing.

READ | Mumbai Police wants to conduct DNA test on Binoy Kodiyeri

A section in the party leadership wants Kodiyeri to stay away until the charges against his son are cleared. Though the allegations could be termed personal, a resignation would help to uphold the dignity of a Communist leader, they feel.

Kodiyeri met the chief minister a few hours ahead of the party secretariat meeting. He is likely to repeat the request in the secretariat meeting as well. Besides the Kodiyeri issue, the secretariat would also discuss the allegations against the Anthoor municipal chairperson PK Syamala in connection with the suicide of the NRK entrepreneur Sajan Parayil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Binoy Kodiyeri Kerala CPM Pinarayi Vijayan Binoy Kodiyeri
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp