Kerala CPM chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan offers to step down, Pinarayi disagrees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has offered to step down from the post following the rape and cheating charges against his son Binoy Kodiyeri.

In a meeting with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday morning, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan expressed willingness to step aside considering the sharp criticism from various quarters. But Pinarayi and the party central leadership are of the view that a decision in haste would be more embarrassing.

A section in the party leadership wants Kodiyeri to stay away until the charges against his son are cleared. Though the allegations could be termed personal, a resignation would help to uphold the dignity of a Communist leader, they feel.

Kodiyeri met the chief minister a few hours ahead of the party secretariat meeting. He is likely to repeat the request in the secretariat meeting as well. Besides the Kodiyeri issue, the secretariat would also discuss the allegations against the Anthoor municipal chairperson PK Syamala in connection with the suicide of the NRK entrepreneur Sajan Parayil.