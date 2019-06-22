Home States Kerala

‘KR Gowri’s life interlinked with Kerala’s modern history’

The life of K R Gowri is interlinked with the modern history of Kerala and the Communist movement in the country, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Published: 22nd June 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 05:27 AM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offering a slice of cake to Communist leader K R Gowri during her birth centenary celebration in Alappuzha on Friday| Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The life of KR Gowri is interlinked with the modern history of Kerala and the Communist movement in the country, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was speaking after inaugurating the birth centenary celebration of veteran Communist leader KR Gowri here on Friday. 

“Gowri’s life is a history of the state and its people and such personalities are very rare. Her life is closely knit with excessive courage, sacrifice and social commitment. She is a link connecting the independence movement with the present politics and only a few people are living in the country representing both periods. She jumped into the political arena and social service at a very young age,” Pinarayi said.

“She had laid the foundation for the agricultural and land reforms in the state and it led the state towards development. She played a dominant role in the Cabinet for a long period and her commitment to people was evident in her rule. She also played a key role in the development of Communism in Kerala by joining hands with first generation leaders P Krishna Pillai, AKG, EMS and others,” Pinarayi said.

“She has proved that women have face and space in society through a relentless fight. The Communist movement had given her the strength to fight in society. This led her towards land reforms and other revolutionary decisions, which paved the way for the development of the people and the society,” said the CM.

Despite her age, Gowri enthusiastically shared her life story with the guests. 
She also said the state government should take steps for ensuring the safety of women. “I will speak loudly till my last breath for the safety of women in the state,” she said.

