Party action likely against PK Shyamala over Anthoor suicide

The issue is likely to figure in the three-day CPM leadership meet to begin today

Published: 22nd June 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under pressure from various corners after the suicide of an NRI businessman, the CPM leadership is likely to take disciplinary action against party district committee member PK Shyamala, chairperson of Anthoor Municipal Corporation. 

The NRI took the extreme step after the civic body refused certification to his Rs 15-crore auditorium, reportedly at the behest of Shyamala. The issue is likely to figure in the three-day CPM leadership meets to begin on Saturday. Already there are demands from party local leadership that action should be taken against Shyamala, wife of party central committee member M V Govindan. 

The CPM state secretariat will meet on Saturday followed by a two-day state committee meet from Sunday. To be held in the presence of Polit Buro member S Ramachandran Pillai, the meets are aimed at conveying the decisions taken at the recent central committee meet. However, a host of other issues, including the NRI suicide and the role of Shyamala, could well figure among the topics to be discussed. 
“Naturally, all issues linked with the party will come up before the state leadership. And discussions would be held. However, the charges against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of party state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, have got nothing to do with the CPM,” said a senior leader. 

The party will discuss the situations that led to the suicide of the NRI businessman and whether there were any lapses from the part of the local leader. Though Minister A C Moideen rejected reports about her involvement, the UDF and the BJP have already alleged that the NRI is the victim of factional feud within the CPM. 

Already there are demands from the local leadership that disciplinary action should be initiated against Shyamala. 

