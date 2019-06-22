Home States Kerala

Premachandran trains gun on BJP with Bill on Sabarimala

Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple (Special Provision) Bill 2019 demands Central legislation to maintain status quo of customs and traditions existed before September 2018.

Sabarimala temple in Kerala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: RSP leader and Kollam MP NK Premachandran introduced the first private member’s bill in 17th Lok Sabha on Friday, seeking to restore the age-old ban on entry of young women into Sabarimala.

“The change in tradition and custom without taking into confidence the special class devotees of Sabarimala Sreedharma Sastha is not as per the Constitutional provision. It has created unrest in the minds of devotees,” said Premachandran.

Demanding a continuance of existing religious practice, Premachandran said the conversion of religious practices should be in accordance with the tradition and custom.
Premachandran was also critical of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi who had raised the issue during zero hour doubting the intention behind the private member bill. She said rights of devotees should be protected through a comprehensive legislation as the issue was within the purview of Supreme Court.
“BJP is not in a position to accept or reject the bill. Instead of making a clear stand, they’re focusing on technicalities,” Premachandran told Express. He said the Bill had become a property of the House and it would get the same importance as that of a government Bill. It will be taken up for discussion on July 12 if its gets primary slot during a draw of lots on June 25. Meanwhile, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran reiterated the demand for a Central law. 

Kadakampally urged the Union Government to enact a legislation to protect the customs at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. Do not let people take to the streets again, he said here on Friday.
The minister welcomed the bill by Premachandran. “Legal backing is good to protect the customs at Sabarimala. The state government had on several occasions asked the Centre for law in this regard,” he said.

The fate of Premachandran’s private bill is known to everybody. “Maybe, he’s presenting it to show that he has fulfilled his responsibility. The Centre should view the issue seriously. There’s no difficulty in bringing in legislation though the review petitions are being considered by the SC,” he said.
Kadakampally said the state government should move only in accordance with rule of law and Constitution. The Centre should bring in an ordinance if enactment of a legislation would take time.
The state government does not have the authority to enact a legislation in this regard. This is known to the Centre too. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured to protect customs, legislation should be brought in the current session of the Lok Sabha,” he said.

