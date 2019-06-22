Small workshops to join hands, set up service cluster

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARAGOD: In a bid to stay afloat and take on the might of big dealers, the small automotive workshop owners of Kasaragod have decided to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to set up an automobile service cluster.

They are also raising Rs 2 crore-Rs 2 lakh each from 100 members -- as seed capital for the project.

The decisions were taken at the general body meeting of the Kasaragod Automotive Cluster. The association has 120 members, of which 105 attended the meeting, said chairman of the cluster, Ravindran Kannamkai. “The special purpose vehicle will be registered as a private limited company,” he said.

Once formed, it will be the first automotive cluster of micro-enterprises in Kerala, he said.

The small workshop owners decided to form the cluster to develop some bargaining muscles to take on the manufacturers.

The workshop owners said the car manufacturers deny them original spare parts, diagnostic tools and know-how to repair chip-based cars, and provide these only to authorised dealers.

Without up to 80 per cent of a car controlled by chip-based modules, it would be difficult to fix a vehicle without support from the manufacturers, said Ravindran.

He said the small workshop owners had planned a Rs 17-crore project. “We’ll raise Rs 2 crore in four instalments by August 15. The rest of the Rs 15 crore will come from the Central and state governments,” he said.

According to the modified guidelines of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSE) — Cluster Development Programme, the government can fund up to 90% of the cost to develop a cluster, with a cap of Rs 15 crore. “Of that, the state government’s share is 20 per cent and central government’s share is 70%,” he said.

The cluster would have common facility centre (CFC), which could be used by all shareholders free of cost, and other members of Association of Automobile Workshops Kerala (AAWK) for a nominal fee, he said.

The common facility centres would have a bank of spare parts, diagnostic tools, scanning tools, fully automatic collision repair system, paint booths, fuel system repairing unit, and skilled workers.

“With such a set-up, even a small neighbourhood workshop can take up any work, and the cluster will back him up,” he said.

In due course, the cluster would also be developed as a training centre to skill workers of our member-workshops, he said.

Unrelated but linked to the cluster, the workshop owners are also planning to set up an ‘Automobile Township’. It would be a multi-brand service centre for motorcycles, scooters, cars and other light motor vehicles, and a bus body building unit, said Ravindran.

Since the government will not invest in the ‘service centre’, the workshop owners are looking at private investors.

The township will be next to the cluster and would be able to use all its facilities. “It will be a win-win for the cluster and the multi-brand service centre,” he said.