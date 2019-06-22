TNIE yoga sessions see enthusiastic participation  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to create awareness on the benefits of yoga, The New Indian Express(TNIE) organised yoga sessions across 37 places in the state on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The participants were briefed on how yoga helps to rejuvenate the mind, sharpen the senses, control one’s emotions, refine the inner-self, energises the body and maintain calm.

More than 100 staff members and officers of the Southern Railway participated in the

session held at Railway Kalyana Mandapam, Thiruvananthapuram. Sessions were also held at Christ Nagar School, Vellayambalam, Kerala Brahmana Sabha Karamana and Vyasa Residents Association, Valiyachalai, Thiruvananthapuram.

In north Kerala, yoga sessions were held at Little Daffodils School, West Hill, Kozhikode, Pallikkunnu Govt High School, Kannur, and McLeod’s English School, Sulthan Bathery. A yoga camp was held at Sahya Arts and Science College, Wandoor, Malappuram, in association with the NSS unit.Hundreds of students participated in the sessions held at Govt HS and Vocational Higher Secondary School, Punnathara, Palakkad, Vyasa Vidyanikethan School, Chalakkudy, Saraswathi Vidya Nikethan, Elamakkara, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, SNGIST Arts and Science College, North Paravur and NSS HSS Thadiyoor.

A special yoga camp was held for the children at Poornathrayeesa Balabhavan in Thripunithura, where yogacharya S Ayyappan and Sobhana Vardhino led the session.