Yoga not linked with religion: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there were attempts to portray yoga as a religious practice.

“Some are creating a misunderstanding that yoga is a religious matter. But yoga has nothing to do with religion. It is not a religious symbol. All people, cutting across the boundaries of religion and caste, should practise yoga,” he said after inaugurating the government’s Yoga Day observance here on Friday.



Regular practice of yoga will help people adopt a healthy lifestyle. It can help students to stay away from drug abuse. The government is extensively campaigning on yoga, the Chief Minister said.

Yoga can help people fight lifestyle diseases. Lack of exercise as a result of sedentary existence is the major reason for the rise in lifestyle diseases.

Yoga postures give exercise to the whole body - from toe to head. It is different from other exercises since it aims at the wellness of the mind and body. It will boost concentration, the Chief Minister said.

VS Sivakumar MLA, Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade, state director of National Health Mission Keshvendra Kumar spoke at the function. The Chief Minister released the logos of ‘Sampoorna Yoga Keralam’ programme of the Ayush Department.