‘Denying migrant labourers equal pay will invite stringent action’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Labour Commission has warned of strict action against employers and contractors who deny equal pay to migrant labourers. The department’s warning follows incidents where posters announcing less pay for migrant labourers were seen in Muvattupuzha and Perumbavoor, two regions with significant migrant population.

Labour officers said they found posters and flex boards directing migrant workers, who require more than Rs 750 a day, need not assemble at the pickup locations. “Denying minimum wages would invite penal action. The department has taken strict action against two petty contractors who put up the flex boards and posters. The materials have been removed and police cases have been registered against them,” said Labour Commissioner Sajan C V.

Surprise raid

The department on Friday conducted surprise raids across 24/7 hotels in the state to detect violations of laws banning child labour, minimum wages and holidays. A 17-year-old hailing from Tripura was rescued from a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. He was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee later.