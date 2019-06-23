ET pitches for fisheries Institute in Ponnani

By Express News Service

IUML’s national organising secretary E T Mohammed Basheer’s winning streak at Ponnani continued for the third time. Reversing the trend of diminishing majority since 2009, he secured a whopping lead of 93,273 votes over his nearest rival this time. ET, noted for his stint as the state’s Education minister, shares his developmental thoughts with Express Principal Correspondent Amiya Meethal.

Q. What are your priorities for Ponnani this time?

A: Various issues have been identified in major areas. In railways, construction of new buildings at Tirur and Kuttippuram stations are paramount. The number of train commuters have soared and the existing facilities are unable to cater to the demand. Stoppage of a few major trains is another demand. In the education sector, a national-level fisheries institute is in my mind. Students need exposure to new courses, which have been gaining relevance with changing times.

Q. A Kendriya Vidyalaya has been announced in Ponnani, but nothing has materialized.

A: Yes. There were some hiccups in identifying an appropriate land. Now, with the support of the state government, the land will be identified and acquired at the earliest. There is no doubt that the central school will come up here.

Q. Ponnani’s majority area comprises of the coastal belt. What is in store for its residents?

A: A comprehensive project is in the offing for the coastal area. This shall be implemented after seeking the opinion of coastal residents, fishermen and elected representatives, while taking into account various coastal regulatory rules. The fishermen community have their own demands, which need to be looked into. Agriculture in Kole wetland is yet another possibility. Due to the non-availability of land, there are certain limitations in planning developmental activities in Ponnani. Making the most of available resources is the way forward.

Q. What is your approach towards the requirements of the expat community?

A: The various issues faced by the expat community are not particular to Ponnani. Exorbitant fares charged by airline companies and the many hassles in bringing back the mortal remains of those who die there are pressing issues. As an elected representative, I will be a part of every proactive move of the union and state to find out a solution for the same.

Q. Your declining majority since 2009 have been reversed now. Besides the UDF’s common wave across the state, do you feel voters have particularly inclined towards you this time?

A: My political life is transparent and the people know it. The diminishing majority in previous years attributed to several factors, which was relevant during the time. We learnt from it, plugged the loopholes and interacted more with people and discussed their aspirations. Those efforts reflected in the results this time.