Fish lovers in Kozhikode have choice during ban, thanks to traditional fishers

KOZHIKODE: Massive influx of unscientifically frozen or adulterated fish is equally prevalent in Kozhikode as it is in other parts of the state. Luckily, all the contaminated fish do not end up in the dining tables here. The discerning buyer of Kozhikode has the choice to opt for abundant fresh fish, thanks to a rich haul during the trawling ban period by traditional fishermen using country-made boats.

District Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Assistant Commissioner P Aleyamma said, “The results of recent samples collected from the Central and Nadakkavu markets have shown no adulteration or other chemicals used. Last year, several loads of formalin-laced fish were brought to the district from other states and we had taken strict against the people involved in this illegal practice. Besides, the availability of fish in the market is better compared to the previous period, as the country boats are getting a good catch.”

At the same time, frozen fish has been found in large quantities in these markets, she said. “Also, complaints about the frozen fish sold in packets without any labels have been received. we will be tracking down these companies which sell frozen fish without any labels, as this is an illegal practice. We have also decided to continue inspections at the harbours and fish markets till the trawling ban concludes.”

Rajan NP, a fisherman at the Puthiyappa harbour, said, “Unlike previous years, the catch during the trawling ban for country boats has been great this year. But it has come to our notice that a few fishermen transfer the local catch to dealers of other states, thereby reducing the availability here.

We (the other fishermen) have decided to act tough on these practices as it is our duty to ensure the availability here before giving them to other states,” he added. Swarna Unnikrishnan, a resident near Kunduparamba here, said, “Recently we happened to buy seer fish from the central market, which has made us decide to never include big fish in our diet.”