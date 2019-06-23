Home States Kerala

Jihadi classes held at houses of IS suspects

The NIA had registered a case against five persons from Coimbatore for conspiring to conduct attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu as members of the IS-linked group.

Published: 23rd June 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 05:30 AM

ISIS

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Islamic State (IS)-linked module based in Coimbatore which had contacts with persons involved in the Sri Lanka blast has revealed that jihadi classes were held at the residences of the accused persons. The agency has also recovered two hard discs which were allegedly used by the group’s founder, Mohammed Azarudeen of Ukkadam, to propagate IS ideology online.

The NIA had registered a case against five persons from Coimbatore for conspiring to conduct attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu as members of the IS-linked group. Two of the members --  Azarudeen and Shiek Hidayathullah -- were arrested by the NIA. “Azarudeen held Tarbiath (classes) in various parts of Coimbatore. The classes were also organised at the residences of Hidayathullah, Sadham Hussain at Podannur and Ibrahim Shahin at South Ukkadam, who are also accused in the case,” NIA sources said.

Azarudeen and Hidayathullah had been interrogated by the NIA since Monday after receiving them in custody on the orders of the NIA Court in Kochi. On Thursday, the NIA team carried out checks at a building in Santhi Nagar in Coimbatore from which they recovered two hard discs which the accused had used to browse and propagate the ISIS ideology. “Azarudeen had secretly given the hard disc to his friend. We are also interrogating his friend from whom the hard discs were recovered,” he said.

Azarudeen had been under the surveillance of the NIA. “In April, two Facebook accounts and a Gmail account of Azarudeen were retrieved by the NIA. He is suspected to have connections with the accused persons in other cases involving the IS,” he said.The NIA had found that Azarudeen had direct chats on Facebook with some other accused persons in the Lanka blast. 

The group wanted to recruit youth from Kerala and Tamil Nadu for future operations of the IS.  Both Azarudeen and Hidayathullah were produced before the NIA Court. The NIA has identified more persons who are members of the module. Some of them are still being quizzed by the NIA sleuths at its office in Kochi. The agency has handed over the seized mobile phone, hard discs and SIM cards to CDAC in Thiruvananthapuram.

TAGS
NIA Islamic State ISIS
