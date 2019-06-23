Law to empower fishers and prevent adulteration

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is mulling policy change to ensure the quality of fish reaching the market through the Kerala Fish Auctioning, Marketing and Quality Control Bill. The Bill seeks to regulate the sale and auction of fish, besides ensuring its hygiene and quality. It also has stringent provisions to deal with fish adulteration. The Bill will enable fishermen to fix the price for their catch.

The Fisheries Department believes it is the fishermen’s lack of say in the auctioning process which allows profiteering by middlemen. “The focus on making a quick buck is one of the major reasons for entry of fish laced with toxins reaching the markets,” said an officer with the Fisheries Department.

The Cabinet has given its nod to the bill and it is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Assembly session. Once it is signed into law, it will help eliminate middlemen from the auctioning process, said Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma.

Apart from framing laws to manage the fish market, the department plans to infuse fresh capital in Fishermen Development Welfare Cooperative Societies. In the absence of a proper funding mechanism, fishermen depend a lot on fish auctioning and marketing. The department envisages the societies’ increased involvement in fish auctioning. Through auctioneers appointed by cooperative societies, the fishermen can expect a fair deal, the minister said.

During the auction, a five per cent margin is expected. Of this, the auctioneer, Matsyafed and cooperative society each will get one per cent. The fishermen will get the remaining two per cent. The minister said Matsyafed plans to give more interest-free loans as a measure to strengthen the community. Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed) manages 232 Fishermen Development Welfare Cooperative Societies involving 43,330 fishermen in the state.