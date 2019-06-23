Home States Kerala

Mobile phones, iron rods seized in raid carried out at Kannur Central Jail

Based on the complaint of Kannur Jail Superintendent T Baburajan, the Town Police registered case against four prisoners for possession of mobile phones and ganja.

Published: 23rd June 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile phones and other items seized from Viyyur jail in Thrissur|Express

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  In a lightning raid conducted at the Kannur Central Jail, DGP Rishiraj Singh and his team of policemen seized mobile phones, SIM cards, batteries, iron rods,  ganja, cash and tobacco from the prisoners. The raid that began around 4 am, ended at 7.15 am.  Kannur Range IG Ashok Yadav and Kannur SP Pratheesh Kumar too participated in the raid.

Based on the complaint of Kannur Jail Superintendent T Baburajan, the Town Police registered case against four prisoners for possession of mobile phones and ganja. Cases were registered against Ranjith, a CPM worker, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the death of RSS worker Mahesh of Chittaripparamba and against Murukeshan and Unni who are murder accused, for possession of mobile phones. A case was registered against another prisoner, Chidanandan, for possession of ganja. 

Around 150 police personnel from Kannur and Kozhikode districts participated in the raid that was conducted in the light of reports that illegal activities were taking place in the jail with the support of jail officials. Three officials had been suspended last week in connection with the incident in which prisoners bought a television by contributing money. 

Rishiraj Singh had kept the raid a secret till the last moment. It was around 3 am that he got in touch with Kannur SP Pratheesh Kumar and asked him to provide police force. A team of 30 civil police officers was deployed from the district from the AR Camp and both range IG Ashok Yadav and SP Pratheesh Kumar accompanied him to the jail. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannur Central Jail
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp