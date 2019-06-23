Home States Kerala

Neither the party nor will I protect Binoy, says Kodiyeri

Denying reports the complainant had approached him, Kodiyeri said he came to know about the issue only after reports came out.

Published: 23rd June 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the press meet on Saturday | VINCENT PULICKAL

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Distancing himself from the Binoy Kodiyeri row, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday made it clear that neither he nor the party would protect his son Binoy, who has been charged with rape.

“The party cannot take responsibility for the wrongdoings of family members,” he said. In his first public response after the Mumbai Oshiwara police booked his son on charges of rape and cheating, the CPM state chief said it was the individual responsibility of the accused to prove his innocence.

Denying reports the complainant had approached him, Kodiyeri said he came to know about the issue only after reports came out. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury had already made clear the party’s stance on the issue, Kodiyeri said. “The party will not intervene in the issue.

There’s a certain approach followed by the party in such matters. It will not protect anyone facing such charges. In this issue also, that’s my stance,” Kodiyeri told mediapersons in between the state secretariat meets. Kodiyeri also said he was not aware of Binoy ’s whereabouts.

‘Haven’t seen Binoy for past several days now’

KODIYERI said he was not aware of Binoy’s whereabouts. “He’s an adult. He lives separately with his family. I haven’t seen him for some days,” he said. To repeated questions on whether he had tried to speak to Binoy or contact him after the case was registered, he said, “I’m not an officer working with the Mumbai police.” On asked about reports that his wife had gone to Mumbai to meet the complainant, Kodiyeri said he would not like to comment on it as the matter was sub judice.

To questions on back-to-back allegations against his children, Kodiyeri said he had already made it clear he could not take responsibility for all the actions of his children. “When children go abroad, parents cannot go after them. He, being an adult, it’s for him to prove his innocence. That’s why he has taken legal steps in that direction.

The real facts should come out. It’s for Binoy to prove his innocence.” Earlier in the day, it was the state secretary who reported about the incident before the state secretariat meet. With the issue coming up before the state secretariat, it will be discussed at the two-day state committee meet beginning Sunday.

Bureaucratic rule in many local bodies: Kodiyeri

T’Puram: In many local bodies, the norms set by the state government to issue licences within the stipulated time are not followed by bureaucratic rule, CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said on Saturday. Responding to questions on the NRI’s suicide in Anthoor, Kodiyeri blamed secretaries for trying to function over and above people’s representatives. He urged the government to look into this aspect and take necessary steps. Kodiyeri said in the case of Anthoor, the municipal chairperson was instructed to issue the said licence. The engineer too had recommended the same, but the secretary reportedly delayed it.

Binoy Kodiyeri Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Sexual abuse
