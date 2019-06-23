NIA court frames charges against four in Valapattanam IS case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court here on Saturday framed charges against four accused persons, in an IS-related case in which a group from Kannur had attempted to join the terror group in Syria. One of the accused is still in the West Asian country.

The case was first registered at Valapattanam police station in Kannur district before the NIA took over the probe in 2017. Initially, the FIR was registered against Midlaj, Abdul Razak, Rashid M V, Manauf Rahman and Hamsa.

Later, Abdul Khayum was arraigned as accused, while Rashid MV and Manauf Rahman turned approvers.The charges were framed against Midlaj, Abdul Razak, Hamsa and Abdul Khayum. All except Abdul Khayum were present at the court. The offences charged by NIA were read out to them. The trial is scheduled on June 29. Hamsa propagated the IS ideology and recruited co-accused into the outfit in 2015. Abdul Khayum is still in Syria.