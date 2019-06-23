Home States Kerala

Phones seized from TP murder case convicts

In a surprise raid at the Viyyur Central Prison and Correctional Home on Saturday, mobile phones were seized from T P Chandrasekharan murder case convicts Muhammed Shafi and Kodi Suni.

Published: 23rd June 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a surprise raid at the Viyyur Central Prison and Correctional Home on Saturday, mobile phones were seized from TP Chandrasekharan murder case convicts Muhammed Shafi and Kodi Suni. City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra GH conducted the raid, in which two smartphones were seized from Shafi and one from Kodi Sunni. Four SIM cards were also seized from Shafi.

Mobile phones had been seized from Shafi in 2014 and 2017 also. During the raid, 13 packets of ganja, power bank, headset, knife, scissors, beedi and charger were also seized. Based on the raid, the Viyyur police will register cases against the accused. In a similar raid at the Kannur Central Jail, DGP Rishiraj Singh and his team seized mobile phones, SIM cards, batteries, iron rods, ganja, cash and tobacco from the prisoners.

TP Chandrasekharan murder case
