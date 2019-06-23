Startup Pitch Festival to begin on July 6

By Express News Service

KOCHI: TiE Kerala is holding Capital Cafe Startup Pitch Fest across the state from July 6 to 20 as a prelude to the Eighth Edition TiEcon Kerala 2019, the state’s largest conference on entrepreneurship.

Capital Café offers a chance to startups and entrepreneurs to present their business plan in front of Angel Investors and VCs and get immediate feedback on their pitch. The event is the best place to raise capital, get connected to investors and prepare for future pitches as well.

Applications are invited from, from more than 1,500 startups and entrepreneurs across sectors in Kerala. Candidates can apply online before June 26 to akhil@tiekerala.org or call: 0484 4015752. Regional Pitch Fests will be held between July 6 and July 20 at five locations across Kerala, Kochi (July 6), Thrissur (July 7), Kottayam (July 13), Kozhikode (July 14) and Trivandrum (July 20).

Around 20 great ideas will be selected to be presented at the finale on August 21. The winner stands a chance to get funded by prominent Series 1 Investors and get recognised at TiEcon Kerala 2019.