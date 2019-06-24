Home States Kerala

6 pm to 9 pm is a risky time to be on Kerala’s roads

The time period between 3 pm and 6 pm is also considered highly risky as 698 persons were killed in the said period from 8,011 accidents.

Published: 24th June 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Being on the road between 6 pm and 9 pm is extremely dangerous for a motorist in Kerala as the latest accident data reveals a shocking fact that most number of fatal mishaps occur during the said time while the least number of accidents takes place between midnight and 3 am.

As per the data for 2018, 901 people were killed in 8,382 accidents reported between 6 pm and 9 pm while 215 deaths from 914 accidents were reported during the time period between midnight and 3 am.
The time period between 3 pm and 6 pm is also considered highly risky as 698 persons were killed in the said period from 8,011 accidents. The overall analysis of the data shows that the maximum number of accidents takes place during day time compared to night. While 26,263 accidents were reported between 6 am and 6 pm killing 2,381 persons, 1,913 people were killed in 13,856 accidents reported between 6 pm and 6 am. Also, National Highways and state highways in Kerala are much safer compared to other roads if one goes by the data prepared by the state police in 2018. While 2,179 people were killed in roads categorised as other, 1,248 people were killed in national highways and 876 in state highways.

“There is a specific reason for the higher number of accidents between 6 pm and 9 pm. People are in a mad rush to reach home from office and there is a heavy rush of vehicles on the roads during this time. Moreover, all long-distance tankers and lorries hit the road during this time,” said Indian Institute of Road Safety director and road safety trainer Upendra Narayanan.

When it comes to regions in the state, Alappuzha accounted for the highest number of 373 deaths from 3,489 accidents followed by Malappuram with 367 deaths from 2,423 accidents and Palakkad with 347 deaths from 2,411 accidents. As per the data, overspeeding resulted in 2,985 deaths from 29,775 accidents while drunken driving only caused 25 deaths from 157 accidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala road accidents road safety
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp