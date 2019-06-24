Home States Kerala

7,300 beneficiaries in 8 flood-affected districts to get Rs 25,000 each

The assistance will be provided from the United Nations Development Programme and Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Published: 24th June 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Cabinet decision to provide additional assistance to the flood victims, the Disaster Management Department is set to roll out the ‘Prathyudhanam’ project.
The project that will cover a total of 7,300 beneficiaries in the eight flood-affected districts of the state intends to provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to each beneficiary.

The assistance will be provided from the United Nations Development Programme and Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

“The project is for eight flood-affected districts - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad. The Social Justice Department officer of these districts will have to prepare a beneficiary list from the villages declared as flood-affected ones,” said an officer of the DMD.

As per the decision, the beneficiaries will be of four categories - cancer patients, dialysis patients, mentally challenged and bedridden persons and families headed by widows with minor children. According to the officer, the beneficiary list prepared by the officer will be scrutinised by the District Disaster Management Authority and after that, a final list will be handed over to the State Disaster Management Authority. It will be from there that the financial assistance will be credited to the beneficiary’s bank account.
The total beneficiaries of the project have been stipulated as 7,300.

District-wise list of beneficiaries includes Pathanamthitta (1,100), Alappuzha (800), Kottayam (800), Idukki (1,100), Ernakulam (800), Thrissur (800), Palakkad (800) and Wayanad (1,100).

“The total outlay of the project is Rs 18.25 crore. Of this, Rs 8.25 crore will come from UNDP and Rs 10 crore from CMDRF. The final beneficiary list should reach the SDMA by July 31,” said the officer.

Among the flood-affected districts, Palakkad has the highest number of Scheduled Caste victims. It is learnt that the project will be implemented jointly by the Disaster Management, Finance and Revenue Departments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prathyudhanam Kerala floods
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp