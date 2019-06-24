Home States Kerala

Alert after H1N1 confirmed in four Wayanad students

District Medical Officer R Renuka said all possible steps were initiated to prevent the spread of the virus and the situation is now under control.

H1N1 virus

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: With new cases of H1N1 being reported from the district, medical authorities have increased their vigil to check the outbreak. Isolation wards for those in whom the infection was confirmed as well as persons suspected of having contracted the virus were opened  in government hospitals

A  H1N1 outbreak was reported on Saturday when four students of the Rajeev Gandhi Memorial Residential School, Noolpuzha,  tested positive for the disease. Another 74 suspected cases were admitted to hospital.

Special camp and isolation wards to quarantine suspected cases were set up by the authorities. Around 58 students are presently undergoing treatment in the two isolation wards. Besides, all the 543 students and staff of the school are under observation.

Isolation wards were set up in government hospitals and screenings are being conducted regularly, the DMO said.

“Medical officers are maintaining special vigil at the school from where the four positive cases were reported. Of the 74 suspected cases, 58 have been admitted to isolation wards and their condition is continuously monitored.  Another 19 students were admitted to hospital for advanced treatment while five students were discharged on Saturday,” said the medical officer.

Reason to worry
