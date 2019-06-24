Canada church keeps out priest for insensitive autism comments

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Dominic Valanmanal, the Syro-Malabar Church priest, who made controversial remarks on the parents of kids with autism, was denied permission to conduct a parish retreat in Canada next month. A church in Ireland too had taken a similar decision last month.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary (RCDC) in Canada informed the priest about rescinding its earlier invite to him through a communication dated June 20.

The director of Marian Retreat Centre at Anakkara, Idukki, sparked controversy while delivering a sermon. He was seen in a video saying that those who commit adultery, homosexuality or watch porn are at the risk of fathering kids with autism and hyperactivity.

Though he was earlier granted permission to lead a parish retreat on June 6, the decision was reconsidered following the statements he made about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

“Fr Valanmanal’s statement about ASD didn’t reflect the pastoral care and concern that the Church has towards children and adults living with autism and their families,” said the letter issued by the diocese of Canada.

RCDC communications director also said in the letter it was reviewing its internal processes to ensure visiting priests are thoroughly scrutinised in the future.

Marian Retreat Centre PRO Fr Thomas Jose has filed a complaint to State Human Rights Commission citing Fr Valanmanal has become a victim of a cyber attack. Following that, a Bench chaired by Justice Antony Dominic ordered the district police chief of Idukki and hi-tech cell inspector to submit a detailed investigation report on the case in two weeks. The case will be considered at the Commission’s sitting on July 2. Fr Jose alleged that in the video, Fr Valanmanal’s real words were replaced with fake words and spread through online and social media platforms. He also alleged in the complaint the deed is done to tarnish the religious sentiments of the Church. Fr Valanmanal, who is out of the state, could not be reached for comment.