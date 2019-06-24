CBI begins probe into corruption at LPG bottling plant

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe into a major graft by a house-managing agency which allegedly claimed excess amount from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) by inflating the bill. An FIR was registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Unit in Kochi related to the misappropriation that allegedly took place at IOCL’s Indane bottling plant at Parippally in Kollam.

As per the FIR, D Dasarathan, Power of Attorney, Dynamic Service, manager Sunil Kumar, proprietor Jugal Kishore Bhagat and an unknown officer of IOCL have been arraigned as accused in the case. It was in April 2017 that IOCL awarded the tender for haulage, cartage, clearing, house-keeping and miscellaneous works at the Parippally LPG bottling plant to Kolkata-based Dynamic Service initially for one year and extendable for two more years. In April 2018, the contract was extended till April 2019.

“We had received a tip-off about exorbitant bills filed by the company claiming to have handled the number of cylinders in the floor sheets. Later, we carried out a surprise check jointly with the Vigilance wing of IOCL. During the checking, we found several records which were tampered with to claim the higher amount from IOCL. We are all set to record the statements of the accused in the coming days,” a CBI officer said.

The CBI probe revealed that an employee named Dasarathan conspired with the other accused and fabricated the entries of handling of cylinders in the floor sheets. This was done to inflate the number of cylinders in the bills and claimed an excess amount from IOCL. The cylinder movements indicated in the floor sheets submitted by the agency along with the bills were not as per the actual movements in the plant. “The entries were fabricated in such a manner that digits were added either on one side or on both sides of the actual figures or by altering numbers even by using a different ink,” the FIR stated.

In May 2018 alone, the agency claimed an excess amount of Rs 5,86,972. The CBI estimates that over Rs 50 lakh was fraudulently claimed by the contractor in 2017-18. “The fraudulent bills were processed and passed by IOCL officers at the Indane Bottling Plant. We initially quizzed some of the officials and they would be arraigned as accused once we get further evidence in the case,” a CBI officer said.The case was registered under IPC sections 120B, 420, 468 and 471 and Prevention of Corruption Act section 13(2) and 13(1)(d). The case is investigated by CBI Inspector P T Johnson.

