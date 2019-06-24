Home States Kerala

CBI begins probe into corruption at LPG bottling plant

The CBI probe revealed that an employee named Dasarathan conspired with the other accused and fabricated the entries of handling of cylinders in the floor sheets.

Published: 24th June 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Without user consent, LPG subsidy of Rs 168 crore sent to Airtel payments bank accounts

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe into a major graft by a house-managing agency which allegedly claimed excess amount from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) by inflating the bill. An FIR was registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Unit in Kochi related to the misappropriation that allegedly took place at IOCL’s Indane bottling plant at Parippally in Kollam.

As per the FIR, D Dasarathan, Power of Attorney, Dynamic Service, manager Sunil Kumar, proprietor Jugal Kishore Bhagat and an unknown officer of IOCL have been arraigned as accused in the case. It was in April 2017 that IOCL awarded the tender for haulage, cartage, clearing, house-keeping and miscellaneous works at the Parippally LPG bottling plant to Kolkata-based Dynamic Service initially for one year and extendable for two more years. In April 2018, the contract was extended till April 2019.

“We had received a tip-off about exorbitant bills filed by the company claiming to have handled the number of cylinders in the floor sheets. Later, we carried out a surprise check jointly with the Vigilance wing of IOCL. During the checking, we found several records which were tampered with to claim the higher amount from IOCL. We are all set to record the statements of the accused in the coming days,” a CBI officer said.

The CBI probe revealed that an employee named Dasarathan conspired with the other accused and fabricated the entries of handling of cylinders in the floor sheets. This was done to inflate the number of cylinders in the bills and claimed an excess amount from IOCL. The cylinder movements indicated in the floor sheets submitted by the agency along with the bills were not as per the actual movements in the plant. “The entries were fabricated in such a manner that digits were added either on one side or on both sides of the actual figures or by altering numbers even by using a different ink,” the FIR stated.

In  May 2018 alone, the agency claimed an excess amount of Rs 5,86,972. The CBI estimates that over Rs 50 lakh was fraudulently claimed by the contractor in 2017-18. “The fraudulent bills were processed and passed by IOCL officers at the Indane Bottling Plant. We initially quizzed some of the officials and they would be arraigned as accused once we get further evidence in the case,” a CBI officer said.The case was registered under IPC sections 120B, 420, 468 and 471 and Prevention of Corruption Act section 13(2) and 13(1)(d). The case is investigated by CBI Inspector P T Johnson.

LIst of accused
D Dasarathan, Power of Attorney, Dynamic Service, manager Sunil Kumar, proprietor Jugal Kishore Bhagat and an unknown officer of IOCL have been arraigned as accused in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp