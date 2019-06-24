‘Developing Attingal bypass will be my first priority’

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

Adoor Prakash who wrested the Attingal Lok Sabha seat for the UDF from the LDF after three decades has said his focus as a Member of Parliament will be on development and that he would seek cooperation from the state and central governments for the same, he told Express Special Correspondent Arun Lakshman.

Q: Your victory from the Left bastion of Attingal is considered as one of the most shocking results in the recent general elections. How did you achieve this victory?

There were several factors and the prominent one was sorting out the double- and triple-entry votes in the list which was deliberately furnished. Several such votes were not allowed to be cast and this was one of the major reasons for my win. Secondly, the constituency is totally underdeveloped though the Left had won the seat for more than three decades at a stretch. The UDF could highlight this as a major electoral plank.

Q: Did the Sabarimala issue reflect in the election results?

Of course, Sabarimala was a major issue. Both the BJP government at the centre and the LDF government in the state took the believers and devotees for a ride. The BJP could have easily brought an ordinance to resolve the issue and the LDF government in the guise of implementing the Supreme Court verdict hurt the sentiments of the devotees. All these were clearly reflected in the elections. We got votes even from several CPM families.

Q: What will be the major development initiatives that you will take up immediately?

My first focus is on the Attingal bypass which has been a long-standing demand of the people. It will reduce traffic snarls saving the commuters precious time and prevent accidents. We have prepared a detailed road map on other development initiatives as well. My experience as a people’s representative for the past several years has given me the confidence that things can be changed slowly but steadily if there is a will. I will be coordinating with the state government to make use of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for creating more roads in the constituency and once the infrastructure is in place, everything else will follow.

Q: The BJP has 303 members in the Lok Sabha while the Congress has only 52. How are you going to fight the BJP on the floor of the House?

The BJP has already started showing the signs of its huge majority and as you know during the swearing-in ceremony, certain members evoked religious feelings which are not good. BJP members are trying to shout the opposition

down though the Prime Minister had on day one said the government would listen to the words of the opposition even though their numbers are less.

The Congress will act as a sensible and effective opposition pointing out the flaws of the government.