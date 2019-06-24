Home States Kerala

In a world of colours

Colours evoke strong emotions in one’s mind. In the paintings by Syam Balakrishnan, colours are not simply splashed over canvasses but have delineated the artist’s feelings.

Published: 24th June 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Syam Balakrishnan

By Soniya Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Colours evoke strong emotions in one’s mind. In the paintings by Syam Balakrishnan, colours are not simply splashed over canvasses but have delineated the artist’s feelings. His brush strokes never fail to fall in love with the vivid colours on the palette. The Dubai-based 3D artist’s paintings are being displayed at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi till Thursday.

Kochi born Syam’s paintings do not focus on a single theme instead he gives colours to miscellaneous subjects. “I love travelling and am passionate about clicking pictures. These have influenced my paintings,” he says.

Syam has never shied away from experimenting. The exhibition comprises 25 paintings done using oil, acrylic and watercolour media. “Though it requires a lot of patience and time, I love the feeling of my brush making its final touch on the canvas,” he says.

He has also done paintings using finger, crayons, knife and other raw materials. Apart from this, he has also been interested in pursuing pencil drawings, glass paintings and textile designing. “Currently, I use my only spare time for the paintings. However, I want to be more involved because I believe only art could make me a complete human being,” says Syam.

Syam’s love for colours began at a young age. “During my childhood, I used to spend most of my time in my neighbour Joseph’s home. He was an artist and my art teacher,” he says. Later, urged by his father Balakrishnan, Syam joined Kalabhavan. His solo exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Gallery is his first in Kochi.

Syam, currently, works as an exhibition stand designer at the World Trade Centre in Dubai and also does interior designing for the buildings there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp