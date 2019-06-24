In a world of colours

Soniya Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Colours evoke strong emotions in one’s mind. In the paintings by Syam Balakrishnan, colours are not simply splashed over canvasses but have delineated the artist’s feelings. His brush strokes never fail to fall in love with the vivid colours on the palette. The Dubai-based 3D artist’s paintings are being displayed at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi till Thursday.

Kochi born Syam’s paintings do not focus on a single theme instead he gives colours to miscellaneous subjects. “I love travelling and am passionate about clicking pictures. These have influenced my paintings,” he says.

Syam has never shied away from experimenting. The exhibition comprises 25 paintings done using oil, acrylic and watercolour media. “Though it requires a lot of patience and time, I love the feeling of my brush making its final touch on the canvas,” he says.

He has also done paintings using finger, crayons, knife and other raw materials. Apart from this, he has also been interested in pursuing pencil drawings, glass paintings and textile designing. “Currently, I use my only spare time for the paintings. However, I want to be more involved because I believe only art could make me a complete human being,” says Syam.

Syam’s love for colours began at a young age. “During my childhood, I used to spend most of my time in my neighbour Joseph’s home. He was an artist and my art teacher,” he says. Later, urged by his father Balakrishnan, Syam joined Kalabhavan. His solo exhibition at Durbar Hall Art Gallery is his first in Kochi.

Syam, currently, works as an exhibition stand designer at the World Trade Centre in Dubai and also does interior designing for the buildings there.