Inter-state bus strike: Passengers, a worried lot

IOBA demanded immediate withdrawal of 'Operation Night Riders' to call off the strike.

By Kiran Narayanan
KOCHI: Passengers are a worried lot. “As train connectivity from Malabar to places like Bengaluru and Pondicherry is relatively poor, most of us will have to endure the hardships on a regular basis,” said Athira Viswanath, a post-graduate student at Pondicherry University. She said most of the students pay more than Rs 1,200 for one-way ticket.

“The seats in the KSRTC and other state transport buses are being booked in advance. Though we support the government’s actions, the strike will severely affect us,” said Viswanath.

Saseendran defended his department’s actions. “Our officials fined only those buses which committed violations. If there was an alarm in that Kallada bus, the woman could’ve informed the control room with just a click,” said the minister, referring to the recent instance where a Kallada bus driver misbehaved with a Tamil Nadu woman.

IOBA demanded immediate withdrawal of ‘Operation Night Riders’ to call off the strike. “We’ve been asked to remit tax in advance for the service on one side. The department imposes a fine by saying the services are illegal on the other. This unfair practice should stop. We’ve condemned what happened with Kallada and it’s an injustice to accuse everyone for the actions of a few,” said Padikkal.

No additional KSRTC service: AK Saseendran

Transport Minister AK Saseendran has ruled out the possibility of new KSRTC services to mitigate the travellers’ woes. “We’ll decide on introducing new services once the protest starts,” he said. Southern Railway officials clarified the existing service will continue. “The railway doesn’t have any information about the strike,” said Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager S K Sinha.

