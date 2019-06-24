Home States Kerala

KC(M) row: UDF to continue mediation talks to avoid byelection drubbing

Front wants to settle the issue through consensus; Jose affirms participation, Joseph rejects offer

Published: 24th June 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

KC(M) acting chairman P J Joseph bows before a photograph of K M Mani at the delegates’ meet in Pathanamthitta on Sunday | Shaji Vettipuram

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Kerala Congress (M) crisis expected to affect UDF prospects in the Pala by-election, the leadership will once again mediate to settle the issues between PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani. Continuing its earlier efforts, Ramesh Chennithala will hold talks with Jose on Monday.

Chennithala told reporters that UDF wanted to settle the issues through consensus. Jose has affirmed to participate in the talks to be convened by UDF leadership. Meanwhile, Jose dismissed Joseph’s statement that Jose faction’s candidate in Pala won’t get the party symbol (two leaves). “Is a person sanctioning the election symbol to a candidate? The Election Commission of India (ECI) is the only authority to sanction symbol. Let the Commission decide,” Jose said, adding that KC(M) will continue as KC(M).

Meanwhile, scurrying of leaders from the feeder organisations and lower committees to declare support to opposing factions continues. A meeting of the Kerala Women’s Congress (M) leaders held in Thodupuzha on Sunday, declared its support to the Joseph faction. A meeting convened by their state chairperson, Sheela Stephen deplored the election of Jose K Mani as the KC(M) chairman while reconciliation talks were still progressing. “It was a move to split the party, it pained those who have put their faith in KC(M),” it observed.

Earlier, a section of Youth Front (M) leaders had convened a meeting and removed its president Saji Manjakadambil and affiliated to Jose faction. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jose K Mani faction leaders met in Kottayam to discuss future course of actions. Interestingly, the meeting was convened at KC (M) media coordinator Viji M Thomas’ house, to avoid contempt of court. The Thodupuzha Munsiff Court injunction had prohibited Jose from convening meetings at KC(M) state committee office. MPs Jose K Mani, Thomas Chazhikadan, MLAs Roshy Augustine, N Jayaraj, senior leaders, state and district committee functionaries attended the meeting, which lasted nearly five hours. Reportedly, Jose is planning to approach HC to vacate court’s injunction. Later, in a fierce attack on Joseph, Jose said that the latter should never forget that KM Mani gave his ‘life’ for Joseph whenever his political life was on ventilator.

Joseph rejects Jose’s conciliatory offer
Pathanamthitta: KC(M) acting chairman P J Joseph, on Sunday, rejected Jose K Mani’s consensus offer to resolve the leadership issue. “The consensus move should happen without any preconditions and he is still saying there’s hardly any compromise on the chairmanship,” said Joseph. “Jose’s chairmanship is on the ventilator as the court already pronounced the verdict against his chairmanship,” added Joseph. Joseph also said the district committees preferred his leadership and chairmanship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KC(M) Kerala Congress (M) UDF
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp