KC(M) row: UDF to continue mediation talks to avoid byelection drubbing

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Kerala Congress (M) crisis expected to affect UDF prospects in the Pala by-election, the leadership will once again mediate to settle the issues between PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani. Continuing its earlier efforts, Ramesh Chennithala will hold talks with Jose on Monday.

Chennithala told reporters that UDF wanted to settle the issues through consensus. Jose has affirmed to participate in the talks to be convened by UDF leadership. Meanwhile, Jose dismissed Joseph’s statement that Jose faction’s candidate in Pala won’t get the party symbol (two leaves). “Is a person sanctioning the election symbol to a candidate? The Election Commission of India (ECI) is the only authority to sanction symbol. Let the Commission decide,” Jose said, adding that KC(M) will continue as KC(M).

Meanwhile, scurrying of leaders from the feeder organisations and lower committees to declare support to opposing factions continues. A meeting of the Kerala Women’s Congress (M) leaders held in Thodupuzha on Sunday, declared its support to the Joseph faction. A meeting convened by their state chairperson, Sheela Stephen deplored the election of Jose K Mani as the KC(M) chairman while reconciliation talks were still progressing. “It was a move to split the party, it pained those who have put their faith in KC(M),” it observed.

Earlier, a section of Youth Front (M) leaders had convened a meeting and removed its president Saji Manjakadambil and affiliated to Jose faction. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jose K Mani faction leaders met in Kottayam to discuss future course of actions. Interestingly, the meeting was convened at KC (M) media coordinator Viji M Thomas’ house, to avoid contempt of court. The Thodupuzha Munsiff Court injunction had prohibited Jose from convening meetings at KC(M) state committee office. MPs Jose K Mani, Thomas Chazhikadan, MLAs Roshy Augustine, N Jayaraj, senior leaders, state and district committee functionaries attended the meeting, which lasted nearly five hours. Reportedly, Jose is planning to approach HC to vacate court’s injunction. Later, in a fierce attack on Joseph, Jose said that the latter should never forget that KM Mani gave his ‘life’ for Joseph whenever his political life was on ventilator.

Joseph rejects Jose’s conciliatory offer

Pathanamthitta: KC(M) acting chairman P J Joseph, on Sunday, rejected Jose K Mani’s consensus offer to resolve the leadership issue. “The consensus move should happen without any preconditions and he is still saying there’s hardly any compromise on the chairmanship,” said Joseph. “Jose’s chairmanship is on the ventilator as the court already pronounced the verdict against his chairmanship,” added Joseph. Joseph also said the district committees preferred his leadership and chairmanship.