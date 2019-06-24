Mumbai court to decide on Binoy Kodiyeri’s bail plea on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Dindoshi branch of Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court scheduled to hear Binoy Kodiyeri anticipatory bail plea on Monday, more details of his alleged relationship with a former bar dancer have come out into the open.

The documents that get leaked out to the media prove the relationship between Binoy and the woman who had levelled allegations of rape and cheating against him. Of the two documents that get leaked out to the media, one is a page of the passport of the woman which mentions Binoy’s name as her spouse.

The other is a statement of bank transactions between April 2013- July 2013. As per the document, during the period Binoy transferred an amount of Rs 7.5 lakh on three separate occasions to the woman’s account.

Meanwhile, it is said the team from Oshiwara police station in Andheri area who arrived here for arresting Binoy on the basis of the complaint registered by the woman, is still camping here.

When the anticipatory bail petition moved by Binoy came up for hearing at the Dindoshi Court the other day, his counsel Ashok Gupta had come out with the argument that it’s a fabricated case, meant to defame his client.

The prosecution, opposing the bail, said there is enough evidence against him. It was then that the court posted the hearing to Monday.