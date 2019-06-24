Home States Kerala

Veteran journalist TJS George wins Swadeshabimani-Kesari award

TJS George has been chosen for the award by a jury comprising Parvathy Devi, NP Rajendran and chaired by noted media analyst Sebastian Paul.

Published: 24th June 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

TJS George

Veteran journalist and writer TJS George. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran journalist and writer TJS George, Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express has been chosen for the Swadeshabimani-Kesari media award 2017, the highest honour for senior journalists instituted by the Kerala Government. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award at a function to be held at Tagore theatre in the state capital on July 1.

The award carries a cash reward of Rs one lakh, citation and sculpture by Kanayi Kunhiraman. TJS has been chosen for the award by a jury comprising Parvathy Devi, NP Rajendran and chaired by noted media analyst Sebastian Paul.

In a long journalistic career spanning seven decades, TJS George was the first editor to be jailed for advocating the cause of freedom of expression. He has written 20 books including in English and Malayalam. The veteran journalist has won many awards including Padma Bhushan, one of the highest civilian honours by the Union government.

As the Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express, TJS is known to his regular readers through his well known weekly column 'Point of View', where he has been consistently raising his voice to reinforce the secular ethos of the nation while analysing the socio-political issues in contemporary India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TJS George Swadeshabimani-Kesari media award 2017 Kerala government
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp