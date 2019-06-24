Veteran journalist TJS George wins Swadeshabimani-Kesari award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran journalist and writer TJS George, Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express has been chosen for the Swadeshabimani-Kesari media award 2017, the highest honour for senior journalists instituted by the Kerala Government. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award at a function to be held at Tagore theatre in the state capital on July 1.

The award carries a cash reward of Rs one lakh, citation and sculpture by Kanayi Kunhiraman. TJS has been chosen for the award by a jury comprising Parvathy Devi, NP Rajendran and chaired by noted media analyst Sebastian Paul.

In a long journalistic career spanning seven decades, TJS George was the first editor to be jailed for advocating the cause of freedom of expression. He has written 20 books including in English and Malayalam. The veteran journalist has won many awards including Padma Bhushan, one of the highest civilian honours by the Union government.

As the Editorial Advisor of The New Indian Express, TJS is known to his regular readers through his well known weekly column 'Point of View', where he has been consistently raising his voice to reinforce the secular ethos of the nation while analysing the socio-political issues in contemporary India.