Assembly adjourned after Opposition uproar over NRK suicide

The CM’s reply giving a clean chit to the chairperson irked the Opposition which moved to the well of the House.

Published: 25th June 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly was adjourned on Monday after the Opposition UDF disrupted proceedings demanding a discussion on filing a police case for suicide abetment against Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala and officers concerned.

IUML member K M Shaji who moved the notice for adjournment motion said the deceased NRK Sajan Parayil’s wife had clearly stated her husband was forced to take the extreme step due to the harsh stand taken by Shyamala. But the Speaker denied permission to the motion citing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance to revamp the sanctioning system in local self-governments by limiting the powers of LSG secretary. He blamed the secretary and other officials of the municipality for the tragedy.

The CM’s reply giving a clean chit to the chairperson irked the Opposition which moved to the well of the House. Some members even climbed the Speaker’s podium and disrupted the zero hour following which the Speaker adjourned the house for the day.

‘First accused is Shyamala’
Shaji said Shyamala harassed several other entrepreneurs demanding bribe or owing to factional feud in CPM. “Shyamala reportedly threatened Sajan she won’t allow him to operate his auditorium as long as she occupies the chair,” he said. Quoting Sajan’s wife, Shaji said Shyamala put Sajan under immense mental stress by denying his application for occupancy certificate.

TAGS
NRK suicide K M Shaji
