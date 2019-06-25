Chennithala quits Loka Kerala Sabha vice-chairman post

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday resigned from the post of vice-chairman of Loka Kerala Sabha in protest against the government’s delay in acting on the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil. He made the announcement at the assembly.

Chennithala said Sajan was a victim of the CPM’s factional politics and added that Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala deliberately denied permission to his convention centre.

He also insisted P K Shayamala be charged under Section 306 IPC for abetment of suicide.He said the Chief Minister and party, that have been making tall claims on morality and renaissance, are now in a rotten situation.