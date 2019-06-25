Cofeposa proceedings to be initiated in gold smuggling case

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which busted a racket engaged in smuggling gold in large quantities through Thiruvananthapuram airport, will initiate proceedings to invoke provisions of Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (Cofeposa) against the accused persons. The move will enable authorities to place the accused under preventive detention for a year.

The DRI team had nabbed Thiruvananthapuram natives Sareena and Sunil Kumar on May 13, while trying to smuggle in 25 kg of gold through the airport. In the subsequent investigation, six more persons, who were part of the racket, were arrested. “As most of the accused were involved in smuggling activities on multiple occasions, Cofeposa will be slapped on them. However, proceedings will commence only after the investigation is over. We have six months to complete the probe. To prevent the accused from engaging in smuggling activities in future, they will be placed under preventive detention,” an officer said.

The DRI will move a proposal before the Cofeposa screening committee for detaining the accused under provisions of the Act. “Before approaching the screening committee, we have to gather all evidence to convince the panel on the need to slap Cofeposa on the accused. It will take some time to complete the procedure,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the DRI has recorded the statements of the carriers who smuggled in gold for the group. The intelligence agency had identified four women - Umadevi, Sindhu, Chitra and Sangeeta - who worked for the racket.

Steps have also been initiated to track down Jithu, a key member. The role of Jithu’s Pakistani friend Nadeem in the gold smuggling business is also under investigation.