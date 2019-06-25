Home States Kerala

Five Idukki villages join hands to repair pockmarked road

Villagers of Kanjar, Koovappally, Puthedu, Kumbanganam and Pullikkanam were having a tough time travelling on the pothole-ridden Kanjar-Pullikkanam road.

idukki road repair

Residents engaged in clearing the bushes that have grown wild on the Kanjar-Pullikkanam Road | SHIYAMI

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Residents of five foothill villages in Idukki came together, in a display of community spirit, to repair a 21 km-long road, which has been lying dilapidated for a decade, by pooling in money and manpower.

Villagers of Kanjar, Koovappally, Puthedu, Kumbanganam and Pullikkanam were having a tough time travelling on the pothole-ridden Kanjar-Pullikkanam road, the state highway connecting Thodupuzha with Wagamon, a major tourism spot in the district.

The road is also a lifeline for thousands of villagers as it links them with the main town. After the condition of the road became deplorable — no tarring was done since 2009 — three KSRTC buses plying the Kattappana-Thodupuzha route stopped the services two months ago.

“After we filed a petition with the KSRTC office and picketed road, the authorities promised they would resume the services if the road is made motorable,” said resident Shibu K J, who is also an advocate practising at the Muttom court.

“Majority of the residents here are farmers and can’t afford to hire an autorickshaw. Moolamattom is the nearest town where we get goods and can avail various services, but we’ve to pay Rs 150 for an autorickshaw to reach there. Students are the worst-hit as they’ve to spend Rs 100 daily to get to the school and back, that too if they manage to pool in money and travel by an autorickshaw,” he said.

Hence the residents took up hoes and shovels to repair the road, where accidents have happened due to its poor condition. Timely medical help also has been an issue due to it. The villagers pooled in money, with a private tea-estate owner in Pullikkanam donating a good sum.

