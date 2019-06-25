Home States Kerala

Inter-state bus strike continues after talks fail

THE Inter-State Bus Owners Association decided to continue its indefinite strike after the talks held here with Transport Minister A K Saseendran failed on Monday.

Published: 25th June 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Private bus operators are charging three times more than KSRTC for bus tickets this long Ramzan weekend. Pic above is for representational purpose

Representational image. | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE Inter-State Bus Owners Association decided to continue its indefinite strike after the talks held here with Transport Minister A K Saseendran failed on Monday.

The strike is in protest against the Motor Vehicle Department’s (MVD) ‘Operation Night Riders’, which includes stringent action against buses without licences and those committing violations. The minister told the owners on Monday at the meeting that the inspection would continue.

The department had kick-started the operation in the backdrop of the incidents involving Kallada Travels buses. As many as 293 inter-state buses and nearly 90 intra-state buses are staying off the roads, affecting nearly 8,000 daily passengers. The strike has mainly hit the travel plans of techies working in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad who visit their native places in Kerala during weekends.

The ‘Operation Night Riders’ was launched to check illegal activities and flouting of rules by these private buses and monitor their ticket booking agencies.The association had earlier given a proposal to the government to constitute a passenger redressal forum comprising a retired regional transport officer, retired superintendent of police, a senior Kerala High Court lawyer and representatives of bus owners’ and passengers’ associations. However, the government has not yet approved it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Inter-state bus strike Motor Vehicle Department
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp