Inter-state bus strike continues after talks fail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE Inter-State Bus Owners Association decided to continue its indefinite strike after the talks held here with Transport Minister A K Saseendran failed on Monday.

The strike is in protest against the Motor Vehicle Department’s (MVD) ‘Operation Night Riders’, which includes stringent action against buses without licences and those committing violations. The minister told the owners on Monday at the meeting that the inspection would continue.

The department had kick-started the operation in the backdrop of the incidents involving Kallada Travels buses. As many as 293 inter-state buses and nearly 90 intra-state buses are staying off the roads, affecting nearly 8,000 daily passengers. The strike has mainly hit the travel plans of techies working in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad who visit their native places in Kerala during weekends.

The ‘Operation Night Riders’ was launched to check illegal activities and flouting of rules by these private buses and monitor their ticket booking agencies.The association had earlier given a proposal to the government to constitute a passenger redressal forum comprising a retired regional transport officer, retired superintendent of police, a senior Kerala High Court lawyer and representatives of bus owners’ and passengers’ associations. However, the government has not yet approved it.