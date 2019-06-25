Home States Kerala

KSRTC operates more services to counter inter-state bus stir

Apart from usual 48 buses from Kerala to Bengaluru, it operates 21 additional services

KSRTC

Image used for representation purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With private inter-state buses staying off the roads on account of the indefinite strike, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday operated 21 additional services, apart from the usual 48 services from Kerala to Bengaluru.The special services were  operated from Kannur, Thalassery, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kottayam depots.

Sarafas Mohammed, KSRTC executive director, operations, told Express the government will operate additional services to deal with the situation arising out of the strike.  “If  there is a heavy rush of passengers on Tuesday - which the normal services find  difficult to cope with -   more services will be operated,” he said.

If the situation warrants it, the government will requisition the help of  Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, according to Sarafas Mohammed.  “Buses of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will operate additional services to the state, if we cannot handle the extra number of passengers from the state. We have already discussed it with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation authorities,” he said.

rush at KSRTC  stations
KSRTC stations  across the state on Monday witnessed a heavy rush of  inter-state passengers. Several commuters, including students and techies, had to wait for several hours to catch a bus to Bengaluru. “I had to wait for four hours in Thrissur to get the bus to Bengaluru. KSRTC buses were packed with passengers having booked their tickets online. So, I waited for hours to get a KSRTC reservation,” said Sufiya M, a pharmacy student in Bengaluru.  Unaware of the strike, some of the commuters even turned up at the booking centres of private buses. 

