League will strive to unite Opposition, act as corrective force in Parliament: P K Kunhalikutty

Indian Union Muslim League showcased one of its biggest-ever electoral performances.

A file photo of IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty with KPCC president M M Hassan ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

Indian Union Muslim League showcased one of its biggest-ever electoral performances. Party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty recorded the second highest victory margin in the state. IUML also gained electorally from Tamil Nadu where its candidate won on the party symbol for the first time. However, big brother Congress faltered at the hustings, dashing UPA’s hopes of wresting power at the Centre. In a chat with Express Chief Reporter Sovi Vidyadharan, Kunhalikutty says his party will strive to unite the Opposition at the national level and act as a corrective force against the BJP-led Centre. Excerpts:

Q: How do you view your win from Malappuram and what are your plans for developing the constituency?
A: This win has increased my responsibilities towards voters. I have always intervened in the burning issues of Malappuram and shall continue to do so with renewed vigour. The district has made huge strides in terms of basic infrastructure development, thanks to the previous UDF Government’s rule.

Q: How do you plan to tackle major issues like rising air fares and neglect of Karipur airport?
 A: Regarding airport development, we were able to achieve 90% of our demands. We persuaded the Centre to fulfil most of our demands, including speeding up the runway’s repair and facilitating operation of wide-bodied aircraft. Rising air fares remain an area of concern.

Q: With the electoral outcome going dramatically against Congress, what will be the League’s course of action now?
A: Not only are we the oldest ally, but also the most effective ally of the Congress.  League will play a proactive role as UPA constituent. We will strive to strengthen the Opposition’s unity. With four representations in Parliament,  League can play an active role now.

Q: Rahul Gandhi expressed his intention to quit as Congress president. Will this lead to a leadership crisis in the party?
A: This election taught us we should work as a single, cohesive unit to counter BJP.  We believe the problems (in Congress) are a temporary phase. Rahul Gandhi is still leader of the biggest Opposition party in Parliament and should continue in that role.

Q:  League has been open about country’s constitutional institutions and minorities being in danger under the Modi regime. How do you plan to counter it?
A: We will be a corrective force in Parliament and instil confidence in minorities. By forging unity among like-minded parties, we will thwart any autocratic decision by the BJP Government.

Q: Election of sitting MLAs to Parliament has necessitated bypolls. Local body elections are a year away. Do you think UDF will sustain its momentum?
 A:  We are confident. One cannot predict the outcome of upcoming elections based on the prevailing pro-UDF wave alone. We definitely need to work with discipline and unity to repose people’s faith in us.

Q: With less than two years left for the assembly elections, will you return to state politics soon?
A: These are political decisions my party has to take at the appropriate time. Right now, I am focussing on my role as a parliamentarian.

